Rational Acoustics releases Smaart I-O interface

Rational Acoustics, developers of the Smaart acoustic test and measurement software, has announced the release of Smaart I-O, a measurement-grade 2X2 USB audio interface designed specifically for use with Smaart v.7 Measurement Software. The I-O features two high-quality, active balanced inputs with 50dB of computer adjustable gain in precision 1dB steps. These input gains are monitored directly by the Smaart software, allowing the user to retain accurate SPL calibration while varying measurement signal input levels.

The inputs employ a Neutrik combo jack (XLR / one-fourth inch”) to accommodate both mic and line level input signals, each with switchable 48V phantom power on the XLR inputs for measurement mics and a 20dB pad on the one-fourth inch to accommodate line level signals. The Smaart I-O also features two active balanced XLR outputs capable of providing +8.2 dBu (2 Vrms) max level signal for playback or excitation sources.

Bus-powered from the computer’s USB port (or via the optional 5 VDC jack), the Smaart I-O provides a compact and portable measurement-quality input for any Smaart rig.