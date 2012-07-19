Radio Frequency Systems to highlight BCAT software at IBC2012

Radio Frequency Systems (RFS) will feature its BCAT software that makes it quick and easy to tune filters at IBC2012, Sept. 7-11 in Amsterdam.

Prior to BCAT, it was necessary to go to the lab and use a skilled technician for almost a day to tune in a filter correctly, said Mick Bennett, RFS global product line manager broadcast at RFS. The new software makes it possible to tune filters in 30 minutes.

RFS also will showcase its PeakPower+ filters. The company will feature an RFS combiner for use with the PeakPower+ filters, the company’s broadband couplers and HELIFLEX air-dielectric coaxial transmission lines.