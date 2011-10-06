Radio Frequency Systems announces range of 8-pole models in PeakPower+ bandpass filters

At IBC2011, Radio Frequency Systems (RFS) announced the availability of the full range of 8-pole models in its line of PeakPower+ bandpass filters.

The five 8-pole filters complement the five 6-pole filters for a total of 10 PeakPower+ models. Both the 8-pole and 6-pole models are available in 500W, 1kW, 2.5kW, 5kW and 10kW variants to ensure that RFS can meet the full range of DTV requirements globally.

RFS’ 8-pole PeakPower+ filter range offers a high power rating and lowest insertion loss. The filters are tunable over the full UHF frequency band (470MHz to 862MHz) and support adjustable bandwidth across the 6MHz, 7 MHz and 8MHz channels for global applications. PeakPower+ filters are well suited for critical and non-critical ETSI and ISDB-T applications as well as ATSC applications.