Qligent Integrates Mulitchannel Visualization for Vision Platform

MELBOURNE, FLA. – Qligent, a monitoring and visualization system manufacturer, has developed a multichannel visualization application for its cloud-based monitoring and analysis platform, the Vision. The multichannel application extends the depth of Qligent multisite monitoring and analysis capability, allowing a way to monitor the status of multiple channels on a single screen.

Multi-channel visualization app for Vision

The addition of multichannel visualization to Vision allows engineers to acknowledge problems through a three-step workflow. With Qligent’s customized video widgets, users can combine monitoring parameters to visualize performance issues of their choosing, determine impact on the viewer and identify the problem. Operators can then filter, sort and collect evidence across multiple channels, programs and associated delivery platforms.

The new multichannel application also monitors Quality of Experience and Quality of Service. The QoE dimension offers visualization of all audio and video streams for insight into current and historic performance. The QoS allow users to measure transport and physical layers to ensure standards are being met.

Qligent’s multichannel visualization application will be on display as part of the Vision exhibit during the 2015 IBC show in Amsterdam, which runs from Sept. 11-15.