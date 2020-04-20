Product Spotlight: Magewell

Magewell introduces a conversion product that the company says brings together the worlds of IP-based streaming and baseband AV presentation equipment seamlessly. The new Pro Convert H.26x to HDMI multi-protocol, SRT-compatible streaming media decoder decodes a standard H.264 (AVC) or H.265 (HEVC) compressed video stream into an HDMI output for connection to baseband monitors, projectors and switchers. The device is Magewell's first product to support the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) open source protocol.