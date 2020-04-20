Product Spotlight: Hitachi Kokusai

Hitachi Kokusai Electric America Ltd. (Hitachi Kokusai) announces new features for its CU-HD550 camera control unit (CCU). The added capabilities include simultaneous High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) output with independent adjustments, and 4K/UHD output over single-link 12 Gbps SDI connectivity. The company says the CU-HD550 and its companion CA-HF550 camera adapter collectively lower the cost of entry for 1080p60 video production.