Prime Image Releases Software Version of Time Tailor

CHALFONT, PA.—Prime Image, a provider of video content analysis and optimization solutions, has unveiled Software Time Tailor (STT), a new software-based tool that optimizes the runtime of broadcast-quality video.

Like the company’s other Time Tailor products, STT automates micro-editing and trimming of content and creates run-times for additional revenue generating opportunities, while preserving the program’s creative intent. It also automates playout clock distributions for broadcast and OTT media assets and reduces the bandwidth of OTT streams and media archives.

While STT has the same functionality as Prime Image’s hardware-based Time Tailor 3500 and Time Tailor Digital Media Controller (DMC) products, customers can run STT in an Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure cloud environment or on a generic Dell server in their own data center.

With STT cloud service/virtual machine software, “Tasks can now be automated that had required manual processes before,” said Michael Mayfield, CEO, Prime Image. “The embedded transcoder delivers flexibility and more autonomy for retiming jobs, and seamless integration in to MAM and other automation systems allows the virtualization of retiming tasks.”

Optional features include: support for frame accurate closed captions, slate and black slug formatting at program start or between segments, and a vertical cut log file that specifies vertical cuts expressed in timecode or frames.

Available for download from Amazon Business, STT runs on a Linux or Windows OS in a virtual machine configuration, and customers can choose a CapEx or OpEx (monthly license) purchase model.