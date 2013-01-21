Poland’s E-CHO adds nangu.TV Media Platform

Polish ISP E-CHO based in Choszczno has purchased nangu.TV’s Media Platform to provide an IPTV system over a managed network that allows customers to connect via their set-top box.

Services available to local subscribers include linear and non-linear features like VoD. The platform was sold through nangu.TV’s Polish reseller Elmat.

nangu.TV’s Media Platform provides customers with a flexible white-label service that eliminates the need for investment in complex back-end infrastructure and enables services to be deployed far more quickly. There’s also the added ability to tailor nangu.TV’s products to suit a wide range of customer needs. The installation at E-CHO facilitates additional revenue by allowing the ISP to resell IPTV services to other operators as a B2B model.