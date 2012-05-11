The Point Source Audio CO-7L miniature omni-directional condenser lavalier microphone is perfect for broadcast or theatre production where the mic must be hidden. With an extremely small element, it can be cleverly hidden in the hairline, behind a button, or even attached to eyeglasses.

The CO-7L is water-resistant and resilient against humidity and moisture stemming from breath or perspiration. It can handle up to 140dB SPL, and is available in multiple colors to allow matching or blending to hair, skin or clothing.

For more information, visit www.point-sourceaudio.com.