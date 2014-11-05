Plura Introduces Alpermann+Velte Production Timers

PHOENIX—Plura is rolling out a new range of networked production timers from its Alpermann-Velte brand of infrastructure solutions for connected studios, complete with a mobile app for advanced wireless applications.



The Alpermann-Velte SPT family from Plura constitutes rackmount and tabletop versions, each capable of distributing six different timers across unlimited associated hardware or software devices. With freedom to deploy any combination or number of these readout devices, studios can gradually scale the timer network as requirements grow. The networked SPT architecture, which includes Power over Ethernet (PoE) signal distribution, also enables synchronization with studio clock reference systems, as well as IP control across all connected devices to start, stop, reset and adjust other timer settings.



The SPT range delivers software-defined intelligence to advance production timer applications in broadcast and production facilities. SPT solutions offer to-the-second precision for countdowns leading in and out of transitions, live or recorded, ensuring seamless continuity between programs and advertisements. Unlike legacy timers, SPT products integrate seamlessly with leading multiviewers, incorporating digital timers and/or analog clocks into the visual display. This interoperability promotes a cleaner end-to-end production operation for control room and technical staff tasked with program direction and monitoring.



The specialized SPT mobile app further enhances production in the connected studio, providing a wireless control environment for personnel moving around the control room or production floor. Available for most mobile devices, users can control the same functions as a wired SPT solution, and view countdowns and other timer functions on a corresponding tablet.



The IP-based SPT design also simplifies integration of the timer network. Facilities can use existing infrastructure for PoE signal distribution and eliminate complex LTP legacy wiring in favor of standard network cables. The design also eliminates large time generator units, reducing costs and adding flexibility to the distribution architecture. Furthermore, the central rackmount or tabletop unit can exist in another facility, with all addressing, timing adjustments and device control accommodated over the internet.



