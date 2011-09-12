Pixel Power launches integrated playout

UK graphics production vendor Pixel Power has launched ChannelMaster, an integrated playout system. This incorporates functions needed to deliver a channel to air and can integrate with automation or MAM systems via the open XML protocol or legacy industry standard protocols. It has a built-in master control switcher and two video inputs, making it suitable for transmission of live events.

ChannelMaster includes dedicated processing for a range of sophisticated graphics including real-time 3-D, multichannel clips with alpha and unlimited layers. A single ChannelMaster unit can be configured as one complex channel with preview or two simpler channels.

This also allows redundancy as a broadcaster could use the second channel for crossover back-up.

For subtitling, Pixel Power is partnering with leading technology suppliers, integrating their software within ChannelMaster in order to provide the quality and flexibility demanded by broadcasters. This also allows ChannelMaster to be integrated with existing subtitling workflows where already installed.