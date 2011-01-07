Phonic announces new products at NAMM

Phonic will display a wide range of new audio products and product upgrades at the upcoming NAMM Show at the Anaheim Convention Center, Jan. 13-16, in Booth 6878.

The Phonic S16 digital mixer has been upgraded with significant performance enhancements for reverb effects and dynamics processing. The S16 now includes a panning link function to allow gang panning. A new setup function for the delay, called scale/temp, enables the user to switch between time and distance modes to make accurate delay settings much easier to attain.

At the other end of the signal chain, Phonic has introduced the iSK passive speaker series, with four models including 12in and 15in two-way designs, a dual 15in and an 18in subwoofer. All are designed with trapezoidal enclosures and versatile mounting potential, including both 35mm pole mounts and M10 fly points (model dependent).

A sister series of passive speakers is also now available: the aSK line. These five boxes provide a full range of audio response, with 10in, 12in and 15in two-way models with wing-guide horn, plus dual 15in and 18in models.

Phonic has also released its Hornet 1620 digital amplifier, a rugged, reliable Class-D device with balanced combo jack inputs and Neutrik SpeakOn output jacks. Set to ship by the end of January, the Hornet 1620 includes high-pass and low-pass filters and full protection circuitry to guard against RF interference, overload, overheating and power surges.