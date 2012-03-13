PHABRIX Spotlights New Rasterizers, Dolby Generator & Analyzer Suite at NAB



At the 2012 NAB Show, PHABRIX will have new products for test and measurement, including new PHABRIX Rx rack-mount rasterizers for 24/7 monitoring and analysis.



The new products include the PHABRIX Rx1000 1RU 19-inch rasterizer that can monitor eight channels simultaneously and the half-rack Rx 500 "demi" rasterizer for simultaneous monitoring only four channels. The entire PHABRIX range, which includes the PHABRIX Rx2000 introduced last year, provides a multiviewer of instruments via HDMI or SDI across a broad spectrum of broadcast testing environments.





PHABRIX Rx1000

PHABRIX will also show its new combined Dolby generator and analyzer suite. With 16 bit or 20 bit support, the generator provides an intelligent editor with color coding for edited fields, and 8 channel metering and guard band analysis. The frame rate is adjustable for start timing, which is invaluable for testing. The analyzer can interpret the metadata tagging legal, illegal and irrelevant values enabling "closed loop" testing when linked to the generator.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. PHABRIX will be at booth N3 N5105.



