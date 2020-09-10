Pebble Beach Introduces Oceans Media Orchestration Platform

WEYBRIDGE, U.K.—Pebble Beach Systems today unveiled Oceans, its next-generation, service-oriented media orchestration platform for use with all cloud services as well as on-premise.

The new orchestration platform will enable broadcasters to deploy, manage, host and upgrade their workflows and services from one intuitive, unified interface today and in a future based on IP, the company said.

“Oceans will provide the broadcast community with flexible, easily upgradeable solutions, which are tailored to every workflow,” said Daniel Robinson, head of R&D at Pebble Beach Systems.

While Pebble Beach Systems designed Oceans for complex broadcast workflows, it has leveraged common core services across multiple functions to ensure the orchestration platform is simple and intuitive to use, the company said.

Oceans offers enhanced visibility and control of a broadcaster’s playout infrastructure. Regardless of scale, the platform makes it possible for broadcasters to expand as new services are released. Broadcasters can write and integrate their own functionality using the platform’s open and secure APIs, it said.

The platform leverages a virtual container-based approach to system management, which allows broadcasters to run the most efficient solution for the scale of their operation by enabling the optimum provisioning, management and usage of available resources for their requirements at any given time, the company said.

The company has designed Oceans to help broadcasters and media companies transition to IP-based technology, including the cloud; to bring existing customers along and offer access to new functions; to offer agile, reactive technology for changing business and external development; and to support new technologies with iterative, flexible and modular solutions at all scales, it said.

“Creating Oceans from the ground up, we took a rigorous approach to security, authentication and resilience, building the platform the industry needs with the right building blocks for more functional services to further enhance our automation offerings,” said Robinson.

More information is available on the Pebble Beach Systems website.