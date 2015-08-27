Panasonic to Release AG-DVX200PJ Camcorder in October

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic has announced that it will release its new AG-DVX200PJ 4K large sensor, 4/3-inch handheld camcorder in October. The DVX200PJ is capable of capturing 4K/UHD, HD and SD footage and is designed for documentary, reality TV and event production.

The camcorder uses a 4/3-inch large-format MOS sensor with high sensitivity of F11 and offers variable frame rate recording from 2 fps to 120 fps in 1080p mode. It also features bokeh effects and a V-Log L curve to emulate the natural greyscale rendition of the VariCam 35.

The DVX200PJ records in 4K/24p UHD/HD 59.94p/50p/30p/25p/23.98p in either MOV or MP4 file formats. With two SD card slots, the camcorder can facilitate relay, simultaneous, background and dual codec recording, the latter enabling simultaneous capture of UHD 30p and FHD, or FHD and FHD low bit rates.

Additional features for Panasonic’s new camcorder including a Leica Dicomar 4K F2.8-F.45 zoom lens, dual XLR audio inputs, 10 programmable user buttons, Optical Image Stabilizer, Intelligent Auto Focus system, and three manual operation lens rings (13x zoom, focus and iris).

Panasonic will begin shipping the AG-DVX200PJ camcorder in October at a starting price of $4,695.