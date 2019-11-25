Panasonic Ships 4K PTZ Camera
NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic has begun shipping its AW-UE4 compact 4K pan/tilt/zoom camera with 111-degree field of view and HDMI, LAN and USB video output interfaces.
Equally adept at shooting small and large areas, the AW-UE4 supports single-cable video transmission, camera control and power, leveraging Power over Ethernet (PoE). It can also be used as a USB camera and powered from a computer, said Panasonic.
The camera offers Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) compatibility for video to be uploaded directly to live-streaming services, it said.
Supporting 3840x2160/30p 4K video output and wide range of other resolutions, the camera includes a wide-angle lens to capture every part of large spaces while transmitting even from the smallest installation space, the company said.
A digital zoom provides 4x magnification, and expanded images can be manipulated for pan and tilt-like effects to capture images from various angles.
The camera is available in black or white finishes and has a suggested list price of $1,200.
More information is available on the Panasonic website.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox