Panasonic Ships 4K PTZ Camera

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic has begun shipping its AW-UE4 compact 4K pan/tilt/zoom camera with 111-degree field of view and HDMI, LAN and USB video output interfaces.

Equally adept at shooting small and large areas, the AW-UE4 supports single-cable video transmission, camera control and power, leveraging Power over Ethernet (PoE). It can also be used as a USB camera and powered from a computer, said Panasonic.

The camera offers Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) compatibility for video to be uploaded directly to live-streaming services, it said.

Supporting 3840x2160/30p 4K video output and wide range of other resolutions, the camera includes a wide-angle lens to capture every part of large spaces while transmitting even from the smallest installation space, the company said.

A digital zoom provides 4x magnification, and expanded images can be manipulated for pan and tilt-like effects to capture images from various angles.

The camera is available in black or white finishes and has a suggested list price of $1,200.

More information is available on the Panasonic website.