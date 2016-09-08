Panasonic Readies Release for UX Series Cameras

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic is getting ready to release the first two models of its new UX series of 4K camcorders, the AG-UX180 and AG-UX90. These new cameras feature a newly-designed Leica Dicomar 4K compact lens with a wide 24mm angle, a 1.0-type MOS sensor, and support for MOV, MP4 and AVCHD file formats.

The AG-UX180 is the premium model of the UX series and comes with a high-powered 20x optical zoom, 4K/24p, UHD/60p and FHD/60p multi-format recording, FHD super slo-mo 120fps recording, infrared shooting and 3G-SDI/HDMI output. The 20x zoom lens provides a 24-480mm focal length range. When shooting in HD modes, an i.Zoom function increases zooming capability to 30x, while maintaining resolution. The camera supports dual codec recording and sub-recording files can be used for preview, off-line editing and online transmission; FHD sub files can be transmitted over mobile networks.

The standard AG-UX90 features a 15x optical zoom, a 24.5mm wide angle lens, and UHD/30p and FHD 60p recording. It also features the i.Zoom function for a boost to 25x. Its professional interfaces include HDMI output, two-channel XLR audio, USB 3.0 Host/Device, and video/audio out for monitoring. It also has a 0.24-type EVF.

Both cameras come with Optical Image Stabilization, Intelligent Auto Focus, and relay and simultaneous recording with a dual SD memory card slot.

Panasonic will offer the AG-UX90 in November at a price of $2,295, while the AG-UX180 will come out in December for $3,795.