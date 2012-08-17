Panasonic Offering Free Camcorder ‘Scene Files’

SECAUCUS, N.J.: Panasonic is offering an expanded suite of free scene files that it says can change how a camera performs, including changing the camera’s frame rate, its color correction matrix and the gamma used to create looks.



The files can be accessed as free downloads for users of Panasonic’s most recent P2 HD and AVCCAM HD camcorders, and are available for the company’s latest camcorder models: the AG-AC130 and AG-AC160 AVCCAM HD handhelds; the AG-HPX250 P2 HD handheld; the AG-AF100 Large Sensor HD Cinema camera; and the AG-HPX370 and AJ-HPX3100 P2 HD shoulder-mounts. The scene files for the AJ-HPX3100 must be downloaded individually, Panasonic says.



To change a camcorder’s look, the operator must change the scene file’s parameters for tone and color, and Panasonic has simplified that task by creating 18 scene files for each of the cameras listed. For added convenience, those 18 files comprise three packages (styles, filmic, effects) that each contain six files per download, the company says.

Panasonic’s customized scene files each contain a unique look that can be stored in the camera or read from the camera’s built-in secure digital memory card slot.



Click here to access the scene files.