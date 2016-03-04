Panasonic Expands Packages for VariCam LT

NEWARK, N.J.—When Panasonic releases its new VariCam LT Super 35mm Cinema Camera it will offer a four packages for consumers. The company will also make available its expressP2 cards, the media used to record on the VariCam LT cameras, at a reduction of 40 percent.

VariCam LT

The basic package for Panasonic’s new camera is the VariCam LT and includes the camera body, top handle, control panel and control panel mounting bracket at a starting price of $18,000. There is also the VariCam LT-VF package, which contains the basic kit plus an AU-VCVF10 OLED viewfinder for $23,700. The next package is the VariCam LT-Pro for $27,550, which adds the component of the previous two packages as well as a shoulder mount, operating grip and PL lens mount. Combining all three of the previous kits, the VariCam LT-ProEx also features two 256Gbyte expressP2 cards and an expressP2 drive; Panasonic offers this package for $30,200.

The VariCam LT camera is a lighter, more compact version of Panasonic’s VariCam 35 camera, delivering 14+ stops of dynamic range with V-Log, the VariCam image quality and color science, and dual native ISOs of 800/5000. Panasonic will begin to ship the VariCam LT in March.