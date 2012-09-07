Panasonic expands P2 HD and AVCCAM HD scene file suite

Panasonic has introduced an expanded suite of scene files that can be accessed as free downloads for users of the company’s most recent P2 HD and AVCCAM HD camcorders.

Newly available are files for the company’s latest camcorder models: the AG-AC130 and AG-AC160 AVCCAM HD handhelds; the AG-HPX250 P2 HD handheld; the AG-AF100 Large Sensor HD Cinema camera; and the AG-HPX370 and AJ-HPX3100 P2 HD shoulder-mounts.

To change a camcorder’s look, the operator must change the scene file's parameters for tone and color. Panasonic has simplified that task by creating 18 scene files for each of the above cameras. For added convenience, these 18 files comprise three packages (styles, filmic, effects) that each contain six files per download. (Scene files for the AJ-HPX3100 must be downloaded individually.)

Scene files can change everything about how a camera performs, from changes in frame rate to complete changes in the color correction matrix and gamma used to create looks. Panasonic’s customized scene files each contain a unique look that can be stored in the camera or read from the camera's built-in SD Memory Card slot.

Shooters can access scene files by visiting http://www.panasonic.com/business/provideo/scene-files-main.asp, selecting a camcorder, then filling out a simple registration form and proceeding to the free downloads.

For more information about Panasonic professional camcorders, visit http://www.panasonic.com/business/provideo/professional-camcorders.asp.