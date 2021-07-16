Panasonic Expands Digital Wireless Microphone Ecosystem

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America has announced three new additions to its DECT Digital Wireless Microphone system.

The three new products include a 4-channel wireless receiver, an expansion receiver and a personal lavalier microphone, which broaden the ecosystem to provide audio clarity for voice lift applications and easy system scalability at a reasonable price.

Panasonic's new WX-SR204 4-channel wireless microphone receiver efficiently connects 4 wireless microphones with the same footprint as the current WX-SR202 2-channel receiver, the company reported.

The new WX-SE200 Expansion Receiver allows a commercial integrator the ability to add up to 4 additional Panasonic wireless microphones to a 4-channel system by efficiently leveraging the antennas connected to the new WX-SR204.

To accommodate education institutions that wish to distribute personal lavalier microphones to each instructor, Panasonic is also introducing the WX-SM410 cardioid condenser lavalier microphone as a separate item. This lavalier microphone also ships as a set with the wireless bodypack.

Originally launched in November 2019, Panasonic's Digital Wireless Microphone System includes wireless microphones, available in handheld (WX-ST200) and a wireless bodypack + lavalier microphone set (WX-ST400) configurations, transmit to the WX-SR202 2-channel receiver via an encrypted connection using the 1.9GHz DECT frequency spectrum, outside of the crowded 200-580 MHz range.

Panasonic's proprietary adjustable range antenna (WX-SA250) connects to Panasonic's wireless microphone receivers via a CAT5, CAT5E or CAT6 cable and allows the commercial integrator to set the range to cover the desired area in order to minimize signal interference between systems installed in adjacent classrooms, training room, boardrooms, auditoriums, etc.

Up to 8 antennas can be connected to one wireless mic receiver, allowing the system to scale to much larger installations if needed. Panasonic also has modules available for Crestron and Extron control of the system. Additional integration partners will be added in the future.

Panasonic's Professional Audio solutions are compatible with Panasonic's full suite of visual displays, projectors and pro video offerings, providing universities and corporations the opportunity to outfit its entire audio and visuals system from one provider. For more information, visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/audio-video-solutions/professional-audio/.