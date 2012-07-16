Panasonic debuts new generation of P2 solid-state recording media

Panasonic has announced a new generation of P2 solid-state recording the media. The F series includes support of recording up to AVC-Intra Class 200 of the AVC-ULTRA codec family and is available in 64GB, 32GB and 16GB P2 cards.

In addition to the AVC-Intra Class 200, the F series supports all currently available codecs from existing P2 cameras and recorders, including AVC-Intra 100/50, as well as DVCPRO-HD/50/25. Panasonic camcorders that will support AVC-Intra Class 200, such as the previously announced AG-HPX600 P2 HD shoulder-mount, are currently under development.

For ultra high-end mastering and mezzanine workflows, AVC-Intra Class 200 will produce visually lossless compression, ideal for migrating current HD tape masters to a file-based format without degradation, and with a far small file size than many platform-specific mezzanine formats.

F series P2 cards offer fast transfer speeds of up to 1.2Gb/s. In addition, the F series P2 media contain a flash memory error correction system, equivalent to a RAID system, to greatly strengthen data retention reliability.