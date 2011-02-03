PacTV adds FOR-A technology to support transmission, production services

Global transmission and live broadcast production services provider Pacific Television Center (PacTV) has installed several new products from FOR-A at its Los Angeles, CA, facility, including: three FRC-7000 HD frame rate converters, two HVS-300RPS 1/ME multiformat production switchers and one MBP-100SX MXF clip server.

Live sports telecasts, satellite media tours and news pool feeds are among the many services PacTV offers. On a typical day, celebrities, authors and other newsmakers come to PacTV’s Los Angeles studio, sit before the camera and join live shows on CNN, MSNBC and FOX, among other major broadcast networks, to discuss hot topics or plug their latest books and movies.

One of PacTV’s three FOR-A FRC-7000 HD frame rate converters was used Oct. 3-14, 2010, to backhaul the Commonwealth Games from Delhi, India, to Canadian broadcast network CBC. This transmission involved real-time conversion.