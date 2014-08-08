Pac-12 Networks Streamlines With Vizrt Viz Mosart

BERGEN, NORWAY—Looking to increase its ability to create and distribute fast turnaround highlights for its studio shows and live sports productions, Pac-12 Networks is fully automating its two production control rooms by installing two new Viz Mosart studio automation systems and a Viz Mosart Media Router.



The new technology from Vizrt will allow Pac-12 Networks to expand its production capabilities to meet increased demand for programming to support its one national and six regional television networks. Pac-12 Networks will televise 850 live events during the 2014-15 school year.



“When we looked around at the options for control room automation, Viz Mosart was the only system we felt was flexible enough for the type of high volume, quick turnaround production needed when you are producing studio content for simultaneous events occurring across the seven Pac-12 Networks,” said Leon Schweir, Vice President of Production for Pac-12 Networks. “Another key factor was that Viz Mosart was the only newsroom automation system that had native interfaces to all of our existing equipment. Not having to make equipment changes to our established technology and workflow has significantly streamlined the project.”



Viz Mosart is a studio automation system that includes tools that enable directors to instantly access content from any source and output to any location, making it easier to make on-the-fly decisions in an automated control room.



Pac-12 Networks will use the systems every day for producing sports highlights and halftime shows throughout the school year. Viz Mosart will allow the networks to produce more content per control room, while maintaining a consistent look and visual appeal.