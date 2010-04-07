OmniBus certifies HP StorageWorks for use with iTX

OmniBus Systems has certified the HP StorageWorks X9000 Network Storage Systems for use with the iTX automation and transmission platform in critical broadcast and media applications.

OmniBus runs a continuous test program to assess IT hardware for use with the iTX platform. The HP StorageWorks X9000 Systems were assessed for resilience, data integrity during intensive transfer activity and bandwidth performance. In addition, the X9000 System's scalability of up to 16PB ensures OmniBus has the capacity required to keep up with the data volumes that the application produces.

