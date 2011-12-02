Omneon adds SSD storage option

Harmonic recently introduced the Omneon Spectrum MediaCenter SSD, adding solid-state drive (SSD) technology to the company's midrange multichannel media server. Featuring integrated storage plus Spectrum MediaPort modularity and scalability, MediaCenter SSD is the first modular server system to offer a choice of SSD or hard-disk drive (HDD) storage. The system provides exceptional performance and reliability for broadcasters and remote playout facilities requiring from four to 12 channels in a single video server configuration.

The 2RU MediaCenter SSD chassis offers up to 4TB of usable storage in several SSD configurations, allowing broadcasters to choose the capacity most appropriate for their needs. The system supports up to 12 channels at 50Mb/s, with 600Mb/s total real-time bandwidth available. SSD storage reduces operational costs, as it requires less power and cooling, and it also operates more quietly than HDD-based systems.

Like its HDD counterpart, MediaCenter SSD is fully compatible with all other members of the Spectrum product line. It also ensures full media exchange and the same extensive support for third-party systems such as automation, media management, playout control and editing systems. The system operates with all Spectrum-compatible software applications, APIs and media formats, and it supports up to six externally connected Spectrum MediaPort I/O modules for real-time ingest and playout of video and audio content. Equipped with integrated storage, the system not only simplifies deployment by eliminating external fiber channel storage cabling, but also it reduces space and power requirements by collapsing the rack space required for ingest and playout.