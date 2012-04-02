OConnor to Showcase New Fluid Heads and Tripod at 2012 NAB Show



At this year’s NAB Show, OConner will showcase Ultimate 1030D and Ultimate 1030Ds fluid heads for digital cinematography.The 1030D provides a tilt range of ±90° while the 1030Ds has a ±60° tilt range for heavier loads up to 41 pounds.



Both fluid heads are ideal for use with full-format sensor, lighter weight cameras, such as the RED Epic and Scarlet, Sony F3 and Canon C300, and provide ultra-smooth pan and tilt fluid drag for ultimate control and stability.







Also new is the 30L Carbon Fiber Tripod, a lightweight, stable fluid head that can safely carry payloads of up to 209 pounds, and the O-Focus Dual Mini Follow Focus System, a compact, double-sided direct drive follow focus optimized for still and cine-style camera lenses.



OConnor is also introducing a Universal Camera Baseplate that adapts small to medium size digital cinema cameras to the thousands of standard camera accessories available in the pro-cine industry.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.OConnor will be at booth C6028.