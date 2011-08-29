OASYS Showing New Automated Playout Features at IBC 2011



AMSTERDAM: Software-based playout solutions provider OASYS will be showing off some new additions to their automated playout platforms at this year’s IBC gathering, which also marks the company’s 20th anniversary.



The company constantly takes in feedback from its customers, said OASYS CEO Mark Errington in a press release, developing solutions for their requirements and integrating them into new and existing workflows.



New features include:



• TimePlay: Uses a combination of automatic event refresh and time delay event syncronization to insert locally on multiple systms, insert streams from multiple live sources and create files on the fly for playout.

Uses a combination of automatic event refresh and time delay event syncronization to insert locally on multiple systms, insert streams from multiple live sources and create files on the fly for playout. • DVB Subtitling: Users can play subtitles directly out of the playout system with the adoption of DVB and streaming outputs.

Users can play subtitles directly out of the playout system with the adoption of DVB and streaming outputs. •Audio Shuffling: Users are able to move audio tracks between outputs, from a schedule metadata or Quicktime reference file, based on language requirements.



Enhancements to the modular system include support for GFX file formats, redundancy manager automation for greater choice as to which channels are omitted and QT reference file playout and file management.



OASYS will be offering fully-featured live demonstrations at stand 8.B38d.



