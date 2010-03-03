Nucomm to Introduce ChannelMaster Lite

Nucomm Channel Master Lite

At NAB, Nucomm will unveil its ChannelMaster Lite portable microwave link system.



ChannelMaster Lite is available in single-, dual-, or tri-band configurations, using frequency bands from 1.5-15.4 GHz. It also features adjustable long GOP encoding including I, P and B frames, improving video quality and a low delay mode.



Nucomm will also be exhibiting the expanded eight-channel ProQ Digital IFB System. It features dual UHF/VHF antennas, two silicon tuners and sixth generation VSB demodulators.



The next generation CamPac2 Plus HD/SD COFDM microwave transmitter will also be exhibited. It gives users MPEG-4 encoding/decoding, low power consumption, and is available in licensed bands.



Nucomm will be at Booth C6419.



