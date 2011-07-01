NEW PRODUCTS

Panasonic

AJ-SF110

Ingest software supports archiving P2 files to LTO, Blu-ray or other storage devices; features proxy creation, as well as metadata preview and editing; with LTO storage, operator can play back P2 content on the LTO directly and quickly retrieve partial images; transfer speed is up to six times faster than AVC-Intra 100 normal speed when using LTO5.

877-803-8492

www.panasonic.com/business-solutions

Radial Engineering

H-Amp

Speaker-to-headphone converter allows two sets of headphones to be driven directly from a speaker connection or amplifier output; equipped with two Neutrik Speakon fittings; speaker signal is converted to a safe mono-adjustable output for headphones; multiple H-Amps can be used in series by adding more Speakon NC4 cables.

604 942-1001;www.radialeng.com

Shotoku

SX300

Pan-and-tilt head has a maximum payload of 83.8lbs for portable cameras with viewfinders and prompters; robust structure and wide range of balance supports a versatile variety of camera configurations; mount can be either flat base or 150mm ball.

310-782-8491;www.shotoku.tv

Avid

Interplay Central

Web-based/mobile workflow tool enables individuals in different media production functions to access the tools they need to complete tasks with greater visibility to assets, team collaboration and workflow agility; available to users through a lightweight, intuitive Web-based portal and a mobile app; users access a self-contained, individualized view designed for tasks associated with different parts of the media production process; users can browse, create and edit content directly from anywhere — even when they are offline or out of network range — and changes will be reflected in projects as soon as they have regained network connectivity.

978-640-6789;www.avid.com

Linear Acoustic

AERO.calm

Audio loudness manager combines sophisticated audio analysis and metadata control; can process audio in a reversible manner, permanently for noncritical material or anywhere in between; features smooth and consistent operation; users can choose to hear the full range of the original content; available in versions to handle baseband AES/SDI audio, DVB-ASI and transport stream over IP.

717-735-3611

www.linearacoustic.com

Optical Cable

Secure LC

Fiber-optic connector provides an extra layer of security to network ports through a lock-and-key style solution; uses a special extraction tool to help prevent unauthorized release of the connector from the network panel; includes secure LC patch cables available in eight color options, extraction tools and port plugs; installs easily in any industry-standard LC fiber adapter; patch cables are available in a variety of configurations, including multimode and single-mode options.

540-265-0690;www.occfiber.com

Streambox

Streambox Live Pro

Enhanced version of the company's IP-based video contribution Streambox Live Service; enables remote reporters and citizen journalists to upload compressed live video streams to broadcast studios through Internet-based Streambox Live Data Centers located at multiple points around the world; features uncapped bandwidth, Advanced Audio Encoding and full D1 resolution, taking advantage of emerging 4G cellular networks and allowing more video content to be transported, and at a higher quality.

206-956-0544

www.streambox.com

Sonnet Fusion

D800TBR5

Eight-drive RAID 5 desktop storage system features Thunderbolt technology; includes a high-performance internal RAID controller that supports RAID 0, 1, 5 and JBOD; drive configuration is managed through a simple-to-use application; available in 8TB, 12TB, 16TB or 24TB configurations; suited for HD video editing; achieves data transfers up to 800MB/s read and 730MB/s write — fast enough to handle a single stream of uncompressed 10-bit 1080 4:4:4 HD, or multiple streams of ProRes 422, uncompressed 8-bit 1080 HD, DV, HDV and DVCPRO video.

949-587-3500;www.sonnettech.com

Sony

MVS-7000X

A multiformat, native 3G production switcher at a more cost-effective price; easily configured from 1M/E to 6M/Es, with Multi Program 2 (split M/E) capability; scales up to eight keyers per M/E each with a 2.5D resizer; up to four channels of internal MVE-9000-level effects; can be configured with up to 80 inputs and 48 inputs in a compact 8RU frame.

201-930-1000;http://pro.sony.com

Vizrt

Virtual Window

3-D broadcast solution adds depth extension to studio to create a real-world user experience by changing object perspective as the camera moves between different positions; features immersive graphics that add another layer of depth to 3-D environment; provides viewers with the opportunity to directly influence the live presentation through companion apps for iOS and HTML5 on iPads and tablet computers.

212-560-0708;www.vizrt.com

Sound Devices

MixPre-D

Portable audio mixer serves as a flexible, class-compliant USB audio interface; features two studio-grade mic/line-switchable inputs with limiters, high-pass filters and selectable phantom power; offers analog output options, including mic/line-switchable balanced XLR, dedicated consumer mic level on a locking TA3 connector and an aux-level output on 3.5mm connection; digital outputs include balanced AES3 on XLR and USB audio connectivity for Mac, Windows or Linux; complements larger mixers with its MS stereo matrix, tone oscillator, internal slate microphones, return monitoring of both analog and USB audio, high-gain headphone output, and two AA battery or external 5-18VDC powering.

800-505-0625

www.sounddevices.com

Crystal Vision

ARC-20MC

Bidirectional digital aspect ratio converter offers features designed for easy automation of the aspect ratio conversion, including full AFD support and the ability to change the aspect ratio live on-air without picture disruption; provides presets for the six commonly used aspect ratio conversions between 4:3 and 16:9; three of these conversions allow 16:9 sources to be shown on a 4:3 monitor with the geometry preserved, while the other three allow similar easy conversion of 4:3 to 16:9.

+44 1223 497049

www.crystalvision.tv

Sony Creative Software

Z Depth 2.0

Stereoscopic 3-D production application enhances the ability for 3-D authoring companies to easily create required disparity metadata files for positioning of subtitles and interactive graphic menus in 3-D Blu-ray Disc production; displays a new visual queue in the preview window during recording of the disparity value being applied to the subtitle or menu event; new adjustment options for offset data values allow for subpixel precision when outputting file formats compatible with digital cinema 3-D productions.

608-203-7620

www.sonycreativesoftware.com

Tektronix

WFM8300/WVR8300

3-D video monitoring capabilities are now available as standard with all new waveform monitors and waveform rasterizers; these new capabilities also are available on the WFM8200 waveform monitor and WVR8200 waveform rasterizer with the purchase of the Option 3D; existing instruments can also be upgraded with the new features free of charge through the new firmware upgrade available on the company's website.

800-833-9200;www.tektronix.com

Apantac

SDI-to-fiber extension set

Set includes an SDI-to-fiber transmitter and receiver for transmitting multirate SDI up to 18mi over fiber using a single-mode or multimode fiber-optic cable with ST connectors; supports all SDI formats up to 3G, including SMPTE-424M (3G-SDI), SMPTE-292M (HD-SDI) and SMPTE-259M (SD-SDI) protocols; to prevent signal loss, input signals are equalized and outputs reclocked to 120m for 3G-SDI and 140m for HD-SDI.

503-968-3000;www.apantac.com

Bridge Technologies

VB242

ASI input option card for real-time, high-density monitoring for remote head-end applications; offers up to 13 ASI inputs in a single 1RU chassis in combination with the VB220 or VB120 controllers; functioning either in continuous ETSI TR 101 290 analysis, or in sequential round-robin monitoring, each VB242 card offers full-time monitoring of two inputs or sequential monitoring of six; a chassis fitted with two VB242 cards offers full-time monitoring of up to five ASI streams.

+47 22 38 51 00;www.bridgetech.tv

Canon

FK-30-300

Telephoto cine zoom lens addresses the emerging 4K production standards; PL-mount lens incorporates Canon optical designs that simultaneously optimize and enhance multiple imaging attributes while minimizing optical aberrations and distortions; engineered to meet the most demanding overall imaging requirements of the latest large-format single-sensor digital cinematography cameras; has a common 136mm front diameter for use with industry-standard optical accessories.

516-328-5000;www.usa.canon.com

Grass Valley

STRATUS

Tightly integrated modular software platform supports every part of the content creation and distribution lifecycle through a common graphical user interface; its scalable service-oriented architecture helps program producers and providers streamline their workflows; allows producers and managers to make specific tasks fast and easy to perform by virtually any preauthorized member of their staff; is designed to ingest, manage, edit and play out assets stored on the K2 Summit or K2 Solo servers or a K2 storage area network.

503-526-8100;www.grassvalley.com

Litepanels

H2 Hi-Output

LED fixture is capable of throwing illumination over a 6.1m to 7.6m distance; is 5600°K color balanced, using an array of 72 1W daylight LEDs that are focused to a 10° angle; the 100W H2 fixtures provide light equivalent to a 1000W legacy lighting fixture, using just 10 percent of the energy; generates no noticeable heat; provides dimming from 100 percent to zero with no noticeable color change.

818-752-7009

www.litepanels.com

Cobalt Digital

9086

Embedded loudness processor is designed to provide an unmatched ease-of-use and integration for embedded audio environments requiring loudness processing; features Linear Acoustic's AEROMAX technology; 9086-SD offers stereo loudness processing for embedded audio on SD-SDI.

217-344-1243

www.cobaltdigital.com

XOS Digital

Hurricane HD Replay

Live event production system relies on eight raw production camera feeds; allows production editors to select video highlights for recall and broadcast instantly in slow motion; the multichannel, multispeed system records continuously, regardless of the playback state; features a user-friendly interface and a custom controller that allows the operator to control all functions from one device; expandable up to eight channels; provides flexible input and output configurations.

877-967-3444;www.xosdigital.com

Rohde & Schwarz

R&S ETL

New capabilities give the TV analyzer the functions necessary for measurements for installing, commissioning and maintaining ATSC MDTV networks using a single instrument; makes broadcast drive tests possible; offers the analysis tools needed to optimize ATSC MDTV single-frequency networks; using the R&S ETL-K320 software option, the analyzer determines whether transmitters function in conformance with the ATSC MDTV specifications and whether network coverage is complete; the R&S BCDRIVE software option is designed for coverage measurements in the field.

410-910-7800

www.rohde-schwarz.com

Motorola Mobility

Motorola High Definition Digital Terminal Adapter

Small, cost-effective device helps service providers deliver HD content to their basic subscribers; one-way device converts an operator's digital signal in the home so subscribers can view HD content without the need for a set-top box; unit can be mounted out of sight; delivers HD content to additional outlets in the house; includes a 1GHZ, all-digital tuner, as well as HDMI and RF outputs; a Radio Frequency for Consumer Electronics remote-control interface enables control of the unit from anywhere in the room without line of sight to the device.

847-523-5000;www.motorola.com

Apple

Final Cut Pro X

Video editing software is built on a 64-bit architecture with up to 4K resolution file support; uses multithreaded processing and the GPU on a graphics card for fast background rendering and real-time playback performance; provides native editing from a wide range of formats, including DVCAM, DVCPRO, Panasonic's AVC-Intro, Sony IMX, XDCAM HD, Canon XF MPEG-2, AVCHD and HDV; includes tools for audio editing and color correction; is complemented by two companion apps: Motion 5 for professional motion graphics and Compressor 4 for advanced media encoding.

408-996-1010;www.apple.com

Shure

Axient

Wireless microphone system can automatically change frequencies — undetected by the user — to avoid interference; detects RF interference and moves to a clear and compatible frequency in milliseconds; has frequency diversity, which transmits full-bandwidth audio on two separate frequencies to ensure seamless, uninterrupted audio for mission-critical channels.

847-600-2000;www.shure.com

Lectrosonics

HH

Handheld transmitter is newest addition to line of digital hybrid wireless microphone systems; accepts standard thread-on capsules from a number of manufacturers; two capsules are available from Lectrosonics, the HHC cardioids condenser and the HHS supercardioid condenser — giving users the freedom to select the microphone capsule best suited for their particular application; offers 44dB of input range; is equipped with a membrane switch control panel and high-resolution LCD display.

505-892-4501

www.lectrosonics.com

VISLINK

Advent FLA-120

Vislink_AdventFLA-120_0711.jpg

Flyaway antenna is a compact satellite terminal designed for rapid deployment; six-piece aircraft grade alloy reflector is designed to ensure precise RF performance in tough environments; portable, easy to deploy and can be installed by one person within 15 minutes .

978-671-5700;www.vislink.com