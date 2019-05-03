New Panasonic AK-UC4000 Firmware Adds V-Log Support

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic’s latest firmware upgrade to its AK-UC4000 4K/HD HDR-capable studio camera system includes V-Log output, giving it the colorimetry of the VariCam and the AU-EVA1 cinema cameras and making it useful in post-production workflows, the company said.

With the new V-Log support, the camera has earned the approval of the Netflix Post Alliance for creating Netflix-approved content, Panasonic said. The camera joins the VariCam 35, VariCam LT, VariCam PURE and EVA1 on the list.

Delivering a very flat image when viewed on a standard monitor, V-Log maintains all of the camera imager’s color and contrast information, which creates more play when images are put through the post-production process.

The camera’s sensor achieves a wide color gamut—the complete color space of the camera—and a color palette wider than BT.2020. ISO-recorded V-Log content has log characteristics somewhat reminiscent of scanned film. V-Gamut delivers a color space that’s larger than scanned film.

With the camera in V-Log mode, the Panasonic AK-UCU600 CCU outputs 4K and HD signals as V-Log to be recorded as V-Log or run through an appropriate LUT box to be viewed on a live display. At the same time, the camera head outputs and viewfinder shows standard ITU 709 images for standard HD displays.

V-Log makes the camera compatible with the CINELIVE workflow of the VariCam LT and the EVA-Live workflow of the AU-EVA1.

To download the camera’s firmware upgrade with V-Log support, visit this page on the Panasonic website.

To download the CCU firmware upgrade with V-Log support visit this page on the Panasonic website.