New Orleans PBS station monitors sources with Plura

WYES-TV, the PBS member station in New Orleans, has purchased several LCD monitors from Plura Broadcast for use in its control room and edit stations. The station selected PBM-224-3G 24in panels for preview and program, as well as camera shading, during productions.

WYES is the parent company of YES Productions, a mobile production unit with two 53ft HD production trucks. One of the 53ft-long YES trucks has used two Plura PBM-124 monitors for two years. According to Dave Kennedy, engineer in charge for YES Productions, the Plura monitors provide high resolution and produce good blacks. The monitors in the station and truck were purchased through Crescent Communications, based in Kenner, LA.

The new PBM-3G Series provides full 1080p/60 resolution with fast response time for smooth high-motion video. Available in 17in, 20in, 24in, 32in and 46in display sizes, the LCD monitors offer an elegant, slim design with wide viewing angles, accurate color reproduction and consistent high-quality pictures. Built-in functions include intelligent connection for calibration and alignment, adjustable colometry, and gamma correction, plus advanced waveform, vectorscope, time code display, various digital audio metering scales, and more powerful display functions. A centralized Wall Control System can be connected to combine different sized monitors in any combination.