New GoPro Lens-Swap Kit From SeeSense

SLOVAKIA and LONDON—SeeSense announces the availability of the new Ribcage system for fitting C and CS-mount lenses onto GoPro cameras.



The GoPro has a permanently fixed ultra wide-angle lens. Now the Ribcage system means that all GoPro users can fit a range of lenses onto their GoPro Hero and Hero3+ Black cameras. Ribcage, priced at £185/€240/US$311 comes in the form of a do-it-yourself modification kit; alternatively SeeSense can supply a GoPro3+ Black Ribcage or even convert a camera.



SeeSense managing director, Nigel Paine, said, “Ribcage enables you to fit pretty much any lens you could want on to your GoPro. It will accept C-mount, CS-mount and M12 mount straight on to the camera. You can also breathe life into your old manual SLR lenses from Nikon, Canon or Pentax, etc with the use of an adaptor. Ribcage comes complete with CS and C-mount adapters as well as the option to remove the IR cut filter for specialist use including night filming, astronomy, etc. It also comes fitted with a three position tripod mounting plate, something you never saw on a GoPro.”



SeeSense were appointed as a European distributor for the Ribcage system from Back-Bone in July 2014.