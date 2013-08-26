Nevion to Focus on Advanced Terrestrial Broadcasting at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Nevion will focus on new digital terrestrial solutions that encompass new SFN capabilities, improved spectrum utilisation, and distribution of DAB/FM to transmitters.



New at IBC: Nevion’s SFN capabilities include unique redundancy changeover solutions to maintain SFN operation, centralised and distributed local programme insertion, and multiple solutions to build reliable SFN networks over varying network types -- IP, satellite or wireless. According to the company, Nevion’s enhanced DVB-T2 solutions feature EPG insertion that provides up to a 5% increase in spectrum efficiency.



Nevion’s DVB-T/T2 solutions include the award-winning cProcessor line of transport stream processing solutions; the DVB-T2 Gateway suite providing HD content delivery, seamless switching and monitoring solutions; and the Connect remote monitoring and management solution.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Nevion will be at stand 1.B71.



www.nevion.com