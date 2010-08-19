Never.no Interactivity Suite lets broadcasters, audience interact in real time

At IBC2010, never.no will showcase applications that allow broadcasters to engage viewers in the media experience on the Internet and on traditional over-the-air TV.



The company also will demonstrate its latest advances in automated social media integrations with Twitter, Facebook and YouTube using the latest devices, including the Apple iPad.

The never.no Interactivity Suite of software applications enable viewers to influence a broadcast in real time and to interact with one another and the rest of the world. The software also enables broadcasters to multipublish user-generated content and to multisource aggregated content from social sites, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The software gives owners and advertisers a way to track consumers across different media, communicating individually with them and tailoring and optimizing each individual's content and sponsor environment.



At IBC2010, never.no also will highlight Interactivity Desk, the software tool for on-air and off-air editorial control of interactive and multisourced social media content.

See never.no at IBC Stand 2.C23.