Neumann adds KMS 104, 105 to its digital mic line

Neumann has announced four new digital products: the KMS 104 D and KMS 105 D vocal microphones, the KMR 81 D shotgun microphone and the DMI-2 portable digital converter. These items break new ground in Neumann’s expanding digital portfolio, adding premium offerings for live, broadcast and portable microphone applications.

Based on the successful Neumann KMS 104 and KMS 105 condenser vocal microphones for live performance, their digital counterparts (KMS 104 D and KMS 105 D) include all the core features of the existing models. The KMS 104 D features a cardioid pattern, the KMS 105 D supercardioid. Both offer additional digital advantages such as a 125 dB dynamic range, more robust operation and integrated peak limiters to prevent clipping.

Neumann also introduced the KMR 81 D digital shotgun microphone, designed to deliver stunning audio quality to complement the detailed visuals of HD and widescreen formats. Based on the classic KMR 81i and weighing just 3.2 ounces, the digital KMR 81 D features a self-noise of just 9 dB-A and excels in all broadcast and production applications suitable for a medium-length shotgun microphone.

The KMR 81 D is equipped with the features of its non-digital counterpart - the successful KMR 81i - that have made it a favorite of sound engineers in movie and documentary productions. Its digital advantages include an extended dynamic range, more robust operation and integrated peak limiters that prevent clipping. The settings for all functions can be recalled, set and stored in the microphone by using one of Neumann’s digital microphone interfaces, making it extremely adaptable and flexible. Following are sound characteristics and features of the Neumann KMR 81 D:

The new DMI-2 is a two-channel portable interface, ideal for ENG and other field recording applications such as sports, film and documentary. The unit supports two digital microphones and allows adjustment of gain, pad and low cut filter settings at the device. The front panel display shows gain, signal level and any gain reduction. Up to eight microphone presets can be stored inside the DMI-2 portable and recalled for use in the field, making it extremely adaptable. The unit incorporates two AES42 inputs and one AES EBU output, plus word clock and integrated peak limiter.

The DMI-2 is powered by 10-18 VDC batteries or AC converter, bringing the advantages of Neumann digital microphones to applications outside the studio.v