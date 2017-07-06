NEP Australia Purchases Wohler iAM-Audio Units for New Production Hubs

SAN FRANCISCO—Wohler Technologies said that NEP Australia, the country's leading provider of outsourced broadcast production solutions, has purchased a significant number of iAM-Audio units. These audio-monitoring solutions will be included in NEP's new IP-enabled production 'Hubs' in Sydney and Melbourne. Wohler Technologies' partner, AV Group Technologies led by Managing Director Adrian Chespy, is providing local support to NEP for the installation after brokering the purchase.



“Wohler Technologies is a trusted and well-respected company in the signal monitoring industry,” Marc Segar, director of technology, NEP Australia said. “It was an easy decision for us to choose Wohler for this innovative and groundbreaking installation. The company’s new iAM Series represents a flexible platform for us to easily move our monitoring into the IP domain, while still being able to utilize traditional formats such as MADI and SDI, if required.”



Enabling multiple simultaneous outside broadcasts, NEP Hubs will be the world’s largest networked broadcast centers. Based on an IP core, the Hubs allow for remote, distributed production - meaning cameras and microphones will be located at the venue, with most of the production team based at offsite Hubs. Designed for large multi-camera sports broadcasts, these new centers will accommodate Australia’s most-followed football leagues —National Rugby League and Australian Rules Football— as well as A-League football and other popular sports from 29 venues across the country.