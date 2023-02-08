NAB Show: Pixotope to Showcase Latest Virtual Production Tools

Pixotope will highlight its latest virtual production software solutions at its 2023 NAB Show booth, April 15-19 in Las Vegas

Pixotope Graphics XR Edition is based on Pixotope Virtual Production graphics software, and was developed in response to the growing use of LED volumes in virtual production, the company said. It includes a range of tools to simplify setup and operation by reducing the technical complexities and associated resource costs of XR workflows and environments. In addition, XR Edition brings Virtual Production a step forward in sustainability efforts thanks to the ways it optimizes hardware usage.

Pixotope Fly TTL camera tracking software simplifies creating and tracking augmented reality (AR) elements with drones and cable cameras. According to the company, its unique markerless technology eliminates the complex set up and creative constraints previously imposed by tracking markers. Using computer vision technology to leverage video from the onboard camera to identify anchor points in the natural live environment, Pixotope Fly enables producers to add exciting realtime aerial AR graphics anywhere a drone can film, indoors or outdoors.

Pixotope will be in Booth C8725.