MuxLab Introduces 3G-and 6G-SDI Extenders With 4K Over UTP

QUEBEC—MuxLab Inc. used the IBC show to released its range of 3G-SDI Extenders Over UTP, and announced that 6G-SDI Over UTP Extenders will soon be available.

The 6G-SDI Extender is a unique new solution for extending SDI cameras or other SDI sources up to 4K resolution with the added benefit of extending the Hi Resolution signal up to 500 feet (150m). The Extender supports HD-SDI using two or four coax cables, 3G-SDI using single or two coax cables, and 6G-SDI using a single coax cable.

MuxLab’s line of 3G-SDI Extenders include the popular LongReach 3G-SDI Extender Kit and the 3G-SDI to HDMI Extender Kit which converts 3G-SDI to HDMI and then transmits it up to 330 ft (100m) via Cat5e/6 cable.

"MuxLab is extremely excited to exhibit at IBC for the first time and for our official entry into the Broadcast market” said Daniel Assaraf, MuxLab’s President. "We look forward to showing the Broadcast industry how we can streamline installations using new technologies including 6G-SDI extension over UTP.”