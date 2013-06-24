Mosart to supply newscast automation for 16 NRK stations

Mosart Medialab has announced that NRK, Norway's largest broadcaster, is extending its deployment of Mosart automation from three central systems to include 12 of its regional news studios and an additional central system. With the completion of this project, all NRK facilities will enjoy the same efficiency, control options, and agile operation as the broadcaster's main studios in Oslo.

Mosart automation simplifies the many control tasks within the news production chain, giving operators efficient control and freeing specialized staff members to focus on enhancing the overall look and feel of the broadcast. The versatility of the Mosart solution ensures smooth integration with and control over new broadcast equipment and file formats, as well as the equipment already in use at NRK.

The system will interface with NRK's ENPS newsroom computer system story control and transform its rundowns into Mosart automation scripts to enable news production with just two operators in the gallery. Equally important to NRK is the way in which Mosart automation allows those operators to perform on-the-fly editing of headlines and to insert breaking news into the running order. The option to employ a touch screen GUI will further streamline gallery operations.

The installation of Mosart automation across NRK regional sites will start in Stavanger in October 2013 and continue in Bodø in November, with Bergen following, and the rest of the sites finished in 2014.

