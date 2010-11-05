Monroe Electronics introduces second-generation One-Net EAS encoder/decoder

Monroe Electronics has released its R189 One-Net SE EAS encoder/decoder, the second generation of Monroe Electonics’ IP-based emergency messaging platform. New features include an option for up to four independent network connections, better security, faster processing and flash memory. These will prove valuable as FEMA and the FCC move into the next generation of EAS and as cable systems move toward a more IP-centric headend design. It is ideally suited for upgrades as the new CAP standards evolve and as more information, including images and video, are added to EAS alerts in the future.