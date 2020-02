Monroe Electronics Helps Canadians Access Emergency Alerts

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. and PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO—Monroe Electronics and Capella Telecommunications Inc., announced that Rogers Communications Inc., selected the Monroe Electronics messaging platform to provide emergency public alerts in select markets across Canada.



Monroe Electronics’ One-Net SE EAS/CAP encoder/decoder filters and forwards targeted alerts from Canadian authorities, enabling customers in affected regions to receive emergency alerts and instructions in visual and audio formats, and in multiple languages. Capella Telecommunications is the exclusive distributor for Monroe Electronics emergency messaging platforms in Canada for cable TV, broadcast TV, and radio operations.



One-Net provides customers with access to emergency alerts and information from Canada���s National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System with full support for Canada’s unique Common Alerting Protocol messaging profile, CAP-CP.