Mobile Studio Debuts SparkMount Battery Kits
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA.—Two new SparkMount accessory kits from Mobile Studio have been introduced that support NewTek Connect Spark devices for converting SDI or HDMI video into NDI and deliver to a computer and/or IP network over Wi-Fi.
SparkMount’s lightweight aluminum bracket can be attached to a Connect Spark unit, which then can be secured to a video camera, DSLR camera or tripod. Battery power for the Connect Spark is provided by a rechargeable Lithium Ion battery, which can power it for 15 hours.
The complete SparkMount kit includes the bracket, mounting hardware, 12V Lithium Ion battery, battery charger, custom beltpack and SDI/HDMI/DC power cables.
Mobile Studio has also announced the release a SparkMount kit designed for D-Tap power sockets. This kit includes a SparkMount bracket, mounting hardware and a cable that powers a Connect Spark from a camera or battery D-Tap socket.
The SparkMount battery kit is available for $199.95; the SparkMount D-Tap kit for $129.95. Both models will be available as of Feb. 5.
