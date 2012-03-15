Miller to show new 150mm fluid head at NAB

To meet the new market trend of lighter weight sports and outside broadcast production needs, Miller Camera Support has unveiled a new 150mm ball base fluid head, the Skyline 70. It supports a diverse choice of camera configurations up to 88lbs (44kg).

Features include seven-position pan and tilt drag, eight-position of selectable counterbalance, +90 degrees tilt, 120mm sliding quick release camera platform, mounting block/adaptors for accessories and safety tilt lock. The ergonomic design reflects the shooting needs of sports based configurations and outside broadcast operations using barrel or lightweight box lens with external viewfinders.

The Skyline 70 incorporates a new counterbalance system that provides eight positions of adjustment to enable payloads from 10lbs to 82.5lbs @ 150mm C of G to be perfectly balanced. With this extended range the Skyline 70 will accommodate a wide range of cameras in various configurations making it versatile for many applications.