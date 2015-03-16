Mediaproxy to Feature Remote Backup and Disaster Recovery at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Mediaproxy Pty. Ltd. will feature updates to its Logserver suite, including the addition of Logserver Access for cloud-based remote backup and disaster recovery. It provides access to all recorded media content and metadata via its Logplayer user interface.

Scalable to hundreds of channels on a single server, Logserver Access provides transparent access to assets from other Logserver systems, disaster recovery and full redundancy without expanding the existing infrastructure.

Logserver has other new features, including: optical character recognition for automatic conversion of subtitles to searchable text within Logplayer user interfaces, and automatic detection, review, export and live monitoring of NAVE watermarks via the Logplayer and Monwall multiviewer.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Mediaproxy Pty. Ltd. will be in booth SU10113. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com