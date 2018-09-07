Maryland Public Television Adds DNF Tally Manager to Recent Upgrade

NORTHRIDGE, CA.--Maryland Public Television recently installed a large-scale DNF Controls Tally Manager system as part of a major facility upgrade orchestrated by system integrator Digital Video Group.

DVG upgraded MPT’s main production control room with a 4 M/E Grass Valley Karerra switcher and Kaleido multiviewer system, plus a Utah Scientific 528x528 hybrid router, according to Joe Davenport, Digital Video Group’s vice president of engineering.

“Maryland Public Television generates hours of live and recorded local content each week, plus programming for PBS, so the entire project – from installation and testing to commissioning and training – was on a tight, two-week schedule, with DNF’s Tally Manager system a key interface between the Grass and Utah elements. Adding to the challenge, the room transitioned from CRTs with under-monitor displays to state-of-the-art multi-viewers, so the new tally control had to display multiple levels of four ME switcher status and exceed their old system’s functionality.”

DNF’s Tally Manager Control System is easy to set up, use and maintain, according to the company. Its modular architecture and web-based configuration tools optimize efficiency and permit individual device changes without impacting the whole operation. It can send tallies to a remote truck, between rooms within a facility, across town, or anywhere in the world with IP connectivity.