Manfrotto to Display Latest Camera Gear at the 2012 NAB Show



At this year’s NAB Show, Manfrotto Distribution will display Kata Pro-Light Pro-V Backpacks, video camera rain covers, and CC Video Bags.The backpacks accommodate HDV camcorders, large HDSLR rig configurations, or a DLSR with an attached lens of up to 300mm.



Available in two models (Pro-V 410 and Pro-V 610), these backpacks provide front access to the main compartment’s four padded storage pouches.These pouches conform to gear size and shape for protection, and have a four-color zipper ID system that makes organization quick and easy.



Manfrotto will also show Kata Pro-Light weatherproof video rain covers for use with shoulder-mounted or tripod-based camcorders.They have a crystal clear TPU panel that allows controlled monitoring and viewing of the camcorder’s or camera’s LCD screen at any angle, designated microphone and viewfinder sleeves, and an overlapping top opening with modular sleeves to easily extract a shoulder strap, mini light or rig handle.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Manfrotto Distributionwill be at booth C6925.





