Malta quadruple play operator selects Entone Kamai Hybrid OTT receiver

GO, Malta’s first quadruple play operator to offer an integrated telecom solution, has selected Entone’s Kamai Hybrid OTT receiver for its nationwide IPTV and interactive online (OTT) deployment.

Kamai makes installation and setup hassle-free. It integrates with existing home networks and broadband services via its integrated Ethernet or (optional) Wi-Fi connection. Kamai’s USB port offers service providers the flexibility to deploy digital video recorder (DVR) services while providing subscribers convenient storage options without additional truck rolls.

As the latest addition to Entone’s family of Hybrid TV devices, Kamai enables operators to deliver a TV service that brings together the best of traditional linear TV programming with innovative cloud-based media and applications — all from a single device, a consistent user interface and a unified service offering.