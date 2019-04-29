Magewell Ships Pro Capture Dual SDI 4K Plus Capture Card

NANJING, China—Magewell today announced availability of its new Pro Capture Dual SDI 4K Plus video and audio capture card.

With support for multiple 4K SDI interface standards, the card offers versatility, performance and efficiency. Two channels of simultaneous 4K 60fps capture from single-link 12G-SDI are available, as are dual-link 6G-SDI and quad-link 3G-SDI, the company said.

The new card captures two channels of video at up to the 4096x2160 4K digital cinema specification. The 3840x2160 Ultra HD television standard is also supported, it said. Each input can be used at the same time with independent resolutions, frame rates, processing settings and SDI connectivity, Magewell said.

Input sources, such as video and embedded SDI audio, can be routed in parallel to multiple software applications.

The card’s on-board FPGA performs 10-bit video processing tasks, including up, down and cross conversion, image adjustment and graphic overlay without drawing on the processing power of the computer’s CPU, Magewell said. The card supports Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems and is compatible with a wide variety of software.

Multiple Pro Capture Dual SDI 4K Plus cards can be used in the same computer to boost the number of available channels, and the company makes available a software development kit for developers.

Magewell will showcase the card at Streaming Media East in booth 205, May 7-8, in New York City and at InfoComm 2019, June 12-14, in Orlando, Fla.