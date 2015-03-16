Logitek to Demo Dense-Node AoIP Networking at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Logitek will demonstrate networked routers featuring dense-node AoIP architecture at the 2015 NAB Show. This feature allows Logitek’s JetStream Mini and JetStream Plus routers to offer high-density I/O’s configurable by the user.

Users can tailor their audio and networking requirements with a minimum of components and rack space for greater space efficiency. The JetStream Mini, a 2 RU router, provides up to 128 digital or analog inputs/outputs; the 4 RU JetStream Plus handles up to 240 channels.

Ultra dense AoIP nodes let users centralize their I/O and easily connect a console or other controller with a single cable. Since both routers are networkable and manage multiple Logitek digital consoles, they can be connected to other Logitek JetStreams in the facility. Direct network transfer of audio from hard-disk playout systems is available via the routers’ built-in Jetnet network conduit and the Livewire feature enables them to interface with video routers, edit systems and program automation control systems.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Logitek will be in booth C1048. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com